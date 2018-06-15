West Shore RCMP officers follow debris trail, apprehend suspect

A West Shore RCMP patrol car was damaged early Friday morning while police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Sooke Road.

In the early morning hours officers were called to the 3600-block of Sooke Road, after investigators were told of a suspicious flatbed truck on a private property. The truck had been reported stolen on Thursday.

When police arrived on scene a man attempted to flee in the stolen truck, striking the police car in the process. The fleeing suspect also struck another occupied vehicle while attempting to get away.

Officers relayed a description of the driver and truck to other units in the area as the truck sped off down Sooke Road towards Langford, debris flying.

Police followed the trail of debris and members of the West Shore RCMP’s crime reduction unit, traffic unit and other patrol officers in the area were able to locate the truck near Happy Valley Road and Vision Way.

Police flooded the area and located the suspect walking along Luxton Fairgrounds. The man was arrested and taken into custody without any further incidents.

“Our investigators were able to stop the man before the public could be hurt. Situations like this highlight the dangers of police work, you never know what’s going to happen. We cannot underestimate the actions of highly motivated person who will do anything to get away. We’re pleased it came to a peaceful conclusion,” said Const. Matt Baker of the West Shore RCMP.

The 25-year-old Greater Victoria man is known to police and is in police custody while the investigation continues.

