West Shore RCMP respond to cougar sighting near Florence Lake

Officers attended on Aug. 8, but did not see the cougar

West Shore RCMP received a report of a cougar sighting on the morning of Aug. 8, near the 2500 block of Martin Ridge in Langford.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, said the sighting took place 90 minutes prior to it being reported to police.

“We attended the area and conducted patrols, but did not see the cougar,” Saggar said.

She said officers notified the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

To report a cougar sighting, call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) Conservation Officer hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

