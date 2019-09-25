An injured bear in the Thetis Lake area is believed to be dead. (Unsplash).

Hunter who injured bear with crossbow did so legally: West Shore RCMP

The bear is believed to be dead

The hunter who shot at and injured a large black bear in the Highlands on Sunday was licensed and on a legal hunt, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police and the BC Conservation Service attended the 600-block of Lost Lake Rd. just before 5 p.m. on Sunday after a resident reported being charged by a bear.

Officers had information that the bear was bleeding fatally from a crossbow injury.

READ ALSO: Bear shot with crossbow arrow believed dead

“The hunter has been interviewed by police and conservation officers. The bear has not been located,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP. “As of Sept. 24 the bear track was suspended and there is no further track planned.”

BC Conservation Officer Peter Pauwels was part of the team tracking the bear and on Monday, told Black Press Media it is unlikely the bear is alive.

“There is a very good chance it’s deceased right now based on the amount of blood I saw,” Pauwels said.

According to the Province’s Wildlife Act, bow hunting of black bears is legal in the region. Open season for black bear hunting is Sept. 10 to Dec. 10 and April 1 to June 15.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sooke takes top spot at Communities in Bloom provincial competition
Next story
Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Just Posted

Hunter who injured bear with crossbow did so legally: West Shore RCMP

The bear is believed to be dead

PTSD sparks thrift shop closure: ‘… I can’t be here in this store anymore’

Vintage Funk Emporium closes doors after eight years of business

B.C.’s police watchdog clears officers after Langford high-speed crash

IIO traces back what happened at the intersection of Veterans’ Memorial Way on April 28

Speculation tax has generated about $3.74 million in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Saanich and North Saanich are the top three communities in the area

Sooke takes top spot at Communities in Bloom provincial competition

For the sixth straight year, Sooke awarded 5 Blooms – the highest recognition

VIDEO: Campus buzzes with new honey bee hive at Royal Roads

Having the apiary is a chance for education and awareness, beekeeper says

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Man pleads guilty to killing 28-year-old Belgian tourist on Highway 1

Sean McKenzie set for sentencing in Amelie Sakkalis’s murder on Nov. 19

Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

Union says patient used exercise weight to strike nurse

B.C.’s auditor general to resign for personal reasons

Carol Bellringer’s news comes just days after she released legislature spending scandal report

Municipal leaders support banning foreign sponsorship of UBCM amid worsening China relations

Chinese consulate hosts annual reception at the civic government event

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Owner of Shawnigan company says vaping industry unfairly targeted

Brendan Carson feels better enforcement of rules required

Most Read