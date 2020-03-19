West Shore RCMP is looking for the suspect and victim of an assault that took place in Langford in January. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP search for suspect, victim in Langford assault

Bystander left with head injuries after intervening in assault

The West Shore RCMP is looking for a suspect and female victim of an assault caught on camera in Langford.

Police said they received a report from a bystander on Jan. 17 around 8:30 p.m. saying they saw a man and woman arguing near 1037 Langford Pkwy.

According to West Shore RCMP, the bystander saw the man physically assault the woman. When the bystander attempted to intervene and help the woman he was attacked and punched several times by the man. He sustained injuries to his head.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said the suspect and victim left the area before police arrived.

“We are asking them to come forward and identify themselves and speak to police,” Saggar said. “Not only do we have a good Samaritan who was injured in this incident, but we also have a female victim who did not come forward to police and we are worried about her safety.”

The male is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, six feet tall, 180 pounds with a slim build and light coloured facial hair. Police said he was wearing a black leather bomber style jacket with a black shirt underneath that has a logo of a skull and crossbones on it, as well as jeans and black running shoes. He was captured on surveillance running away after the incident.

The woman is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11 and about 200 pounds with straight, long, brown hair parted in the middle. She was wearing a fur trench coat, knee high boots and a brown toque.

Anyone who knows these individuals or was in the area at the time and witnessed the assaults is asked to call police at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

