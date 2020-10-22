West Shore RCMP seek help identifying man selling drugs to youth

The man tried to sell two youth drugs while they waited for a bus in Langford Sept. 19

West Shore RCMP is asking for people’s help identifying a man they believe was trying to sell drugs to youth on a B.C. Transit bus.

On Sept. 19, at approximately 7:50 p.m., two youth were approached by a man while waiting at the Langford bus exchange on Station Avenue.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP busts alleged drug dealer operating out of View Royal apartment

The man began talking to the youth about buying drugs from him, before both he and the two youth got onto the same bus. They parted ways a few stops later.

@WestshoreRCMP is investigating a report of a male suspect trying to sell drugs to youth on a BC transit bus. If you know who this suspect is call us! Please dont leave tips on Twitter. Suspect picture below, Caucasian male in his 30's, approx 5'11" tall, https://t.co/PdOQVXynHr pic.twitter.com/6FEt9x7MIK — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) October 22, 2020

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian, 5’11” and in his 30s, standing. Security photos from the bus show him wearing a hoodie, baseball cap and dark pants.

Since the incident more than a month ago, police say they have followed up on several leads but have been unable to identify the man.

Anyone with information can contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers Greater Victoria at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seizes 2,400 doses worth of fentanyl in Langford drug bust

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DrugsWest ShoreWestshore RCMP