Where is WD-40? Roaming Vancouver Island wolf-dog’s whereabouts a mystery

Reports of attacks on domestic pets near Coombs have slowed

The status of a wolf-dog roaming the PQB area is currently unknown, with no incidents reported in several months.

Leanne Salter, Regional District of Nanaimo representative for Area F (Errington, Coombs and Hilliers), says she has not been receiving complaints about the animal.

The elusive wolf-dog known as WD-40 was first spotted in the Coombs area last fall. It was reportedly released by an unidentified owner and there are numerous reports of attacks on domestic pets, including a French Bulldog killed while on leash at the Coombs Country Campground in November.

FLED (Find lost and escaped dogs) had previously assisted a volunteer monitor a baited trap, without success and is no longer involved, according to founder Gary Shade. Shade said he is unsure how the wolf-dog is doing.

READ MORE: Roaming wolf-dog continues to elude trap and expand range in PQB area

Coastal Animal Control Services (CAC) of BC, contracted by the RDN, confirmed its trap is still active on private land, but would not reveal the location.

Salter said she is aware of a trap in the area, which she does not think this is the CAC trap.

“I know it’s not provincial because I did check with them,” she said. “I’m trying to find out. We’re digging.”

For months, the wolf-dog was sighted everywhere from French Creek to Qualicum Beach to Parksville, and there is speculation multiple animals could be behind the sightings and incidents.

Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary in Cochrane, Alta. has offered to take in WD-40 if he can be caught.