Wind gusts 70 to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Batten down the hatches, fall weather is here.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Westerly winds at 70 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 km/h, are expected in Greater Victoria ahead of the noon hour as a strong cold front crosses the south coast. The strongest winds will be felt near the Straight of Juan de Fuca.
Winds are expected to ease this afternoon.
READ ALSO: Power outages will hit as storm season arrives
c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter