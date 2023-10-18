Wind, rain and potential flooding prompt warnings in B.C.

Areas that saw severe drought, wildfires could be at risk for flooding

Weather warnings have been issued across Vancouver Island and select inland communities amid overnight stormy conditions in B.C. that could bring flooding.

In advisories posted Tuesday, Environment Canada said its forecasting strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of the B.C.’s coast, bringing with it atmospheric rivers – which are narrow bands of heavy precipitation.

Warnings are in effect for Howe Sound and inland Vancouver Island, where as much as 70 mm of rain is expected, as well as western Vancouver Island, where forecasts are predicting 180 to 200 mm of rain. Wind warnings are in effect for the Central Coast, Haida Gwaii and northern Vancouver Island.

The River Forecast Centre, which monitors forecasts and streamflows of waterways and rivers, issued advisories for: Clearwater, Blue River, Chase, Sicamous Revelstoke and Rogers Pass-area, Tofino and Gold River, Gibsons area, Sechelt and Squamish.

In a statement, the province warned that areas that saw severe drought and wildfires run risk of generating high surface water runoff and erosion due to a lack of vegetation, leading to a possibility of localized flooding and landslides - although widespread or severe impacts are not expected as part of this atmospheric river system.

British Columbians are being urged to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving important valuables and equipment to higher ground, as well as clearing storm drains, eaves troughs and gutters.

As well, all are urged to have a grab-and-go bag in case of prompt evacuation and be prepared for rapid changes to water levels.