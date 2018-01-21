Wind warning in effect for Greater Victoria

Strong winds could reach up to 80 km/hr along coastal areas

A boat is seen washed ashore in Cadboro Bay in Saanich after high winds battered the South Island overnight. Ian Hinkle photo A boat is seen washed ashore in Cadboro Bay in Saanich after high winds battered the South Island overnight. Ian Hinkle photo

A wind warning is in effect for parts of east Vancouver Island as winds pick up speed and expect to hit 80 km/hr in some coastal regions.

A warning issued from Environment Canada said a Pacific frontal system is moving slowly across the south coast. Ahead of the front, strong southeast winds will reach speeds up to 80 km/hr, especially over exposed coastal areas. Affected areas include Campbell River, Courtenay, and Nanaimo and Greater Victoria.

At present, about 65,000 customers are without power and we expect outages to increase until the winds decrease.

In Oak Bay and Saanich, an estimated 2,000 customers are currently experiencing a power outage. In Langford, crews are working to restore power to 760 customers.

RELATED: Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

In a statement, BC Hydro said there are presently 65,000 customers across B.C. are without power and outages are expected to increase until the winds decrease.

On the Island, winds are expected to ease to around 30 to 50 km/hr later this morning. In Sidney this morning, waves crashed right up onto the sidewalk near Tulista Park.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damage; loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

Thank you everyone for your patience this morning while Mother Nature runs her course. Sailings expected to resume later this morning on most routes. ^nb — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 21, 2018

BC Ferries has reported multiple cancellations on various routes as well as significant delays. Check for updates at BCFerries.com.

More to come…

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com