Winds upwards of 70 km/h expected for Greater Victoria

Gusty winds are expected to hit Victoria Monday afternoon. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Gusty winds upwards of 70 kilometres per hour are expected to hit Greater Victoria on Monday, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Issued Monday around 5 a.m., the statement says an abrupt change in weather conditions across the prairies has built a high-pressure ridge over northern B.C. which has begun expanding south.

“Rising pressures will drive strong outflow winds through coastal valleys today,” says Environment Canada’s statement.

By Monday afternoon, the northeasterly winds are expected to cross the Strait of Georgia and impact the Gulf Islands, Greater Victoria, Port Renfrew, Duncan and Lake Cowichan. The winds may continue into the evening.

Winds gusts upwards of 70 km/h are expected and could lead to tree limb breakage. Environment Canada warns.

