Victoria police are seeking witnesses following a weapons assault in Bastion Square Feb. 5. (Black Press file photo)

Witnesses sought following Bastion Square assault with a weapon

One victim has suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after one person was assaulted with a weapon in Bastion Square Friday evening.

The attack occurred sometime between 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 and the victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police weren’t called until 7:30 p.m., at which point they said the victim was already receiving medical treatment. Their injuries have now been deemed non-life-threatening.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and don’t believe there is a threat to the wider public.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault or who may have information about the incident. Reports can be made to the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

