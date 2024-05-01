Woman armed with knife arrested inside New Westminster post secondary school

Students and staff were told to evacuate the school Wednesday morning

Police arrested a woman at a New Westminster post-secondary school on Wednesday (May 1) after she was found inside the building holding a knife.

The New Westminster Police Department said a staff member called 911 at about 8 a.m. to report someone inside a university building on 6th Street between Royal Avenue and Agnes Street, where Yorkville University is located.

The employee reported that the woman wasn’t a student and that she was armed.

Security managed to isolate the woman before police arrived. When officers got there, they began by making sure students and staff got out of the building and then started de-escalating techniques with the armed woman.

The Integrated Emergency Response Team arrived soon after and they managed to talk the woman down, according to NWPD.

She was safely arrested and the police department is considering recommending charges of mischief and threats against her. The department said it is reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses.

The area of 6th Street between Royal Avenue and Agnes Street was closed for several hours.

Editor’s Note: This is a corrected version of the story. An earlier version incorrectly identified New Westminster Secondary School as the school involved.

READ ALSO: B.C. man to pay $5K for sharing stranger’s nearly nude photos on social media