Police say one woman has been charged with aggravated assault following a stabbing in Saanichton late Friday night. (Google Maps)

Woman charged in Saanichton stabbing

One man treated for injuries, released from hospital following Friday assault

A 44-year-old woman is facing charges of aggravated assault after a stabbing in Saanichton Friday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP responded to a disturbance in a trailer park in the 7700-block of Central Saanich where they discovered a male who had been stabbed and was suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The suspect was not on scene, but police obtained a warrant and searched the property.

The 44-year-old woman, known to the victim, was found and arrested in Victoria on Sunday. She was released but is now facing charges of aggravated assault.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

