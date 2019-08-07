In this Friday, May 11, 2012,file photo, a Capital One Bank office is shown in New York. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has opened an investigation into a data breach at Capital One that has affected six million Canadians after receiving complaints from Canadian customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

A prominent Ontario personal injury law firm has filed a class action on behalf of Canadians affected by the huge Capital One data breach that was disclosed last week.

Diamond & Diamond’s suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019.

The suit’s representative plaintiff is Rina Del Guidice of Bolton, Ont., who obtained a Costco Wholesale MasterCard through Capital One.

It notes that Capital One also operated credit cards offered by other merchants including the Hudson’s Bay Co.

Capital One has said that as many as six million people in Canada may have been affected by the breach, and that one million social insurance numbers were among the leaked sensitive information.

The statement of claim seeks that the lawsuit be certified as a class action calling for more than $350 million in financial compensation and other forms of relief for the plaintiffs.

The Diamond & Diamond suit has been filed with Ontario Superior Court in Toronto. Another firm said last week that it planned to file a similar class action against Capital One in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Capital One target of massive data breach

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo
Next story
RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Just Posted

Next phases of Victoria bike lanes coming up for discussion

Vancouver Street, Harbour Road and a Hillside-Quadra connector next in line

Water airports in Canada currently lack consistent safety certification

An amendment put forward by Transport Canada aims to remedy operational inconsistencies

800 regulars frequent the Garry Oak Cafe

Specialists host Garry oak bug seminar, activity in Uplands Park

UPDATE: One man taken to hospital following shooting on Bay Street

The Bay Street area between Forbes and Victor streets was closed off Tuesday afternoon

Women and girls offered free day trip on navy warship

Sept. 14 trip will include firefighting, and air force search and rescue demonstrations

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

VIDEO: Bear won’t be euthanized after biting toddler at B.C. zoo

Two-year-old girl flown to hospital after black bear bites her arm at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 6

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Wildfire in the South Okanagan grows to 600 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Injured Island mountain biker airlifted from Courtenay

Rider suffered broken collarbone, ribs after crash on Cumberland trails

Island B&E suspect said someone was trying to kill him

Courtenay family awakened about 1:30 a.m. to sound of breaking glass

Most Read