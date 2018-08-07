A woman was hit at the crosswalk at Foul Bay Road and Leighton the morning of Aug. 7.(Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

Woman hit by car in marked crosswalk this morning in Oak Bay

Pedestrian suffered injuries when hit by a vehicle at Foul Bay and Leighton roads

A driver was charged with failing to yeild after a woman was hit in a marked crosswalk this morning.

Police say a woman suffered serious injury to her leg, when hit by a vehicle this morning (Aug. 7) around 7:20 a.m. at Foul Bay and Leighton roads.

“Whether its texting, rolling stop signs or failing to yield at crosswalks, many drivers just don’t seem to understand the potential impact of their carelessness,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department. “These incidents are 100 per cent preventable.”

The woman was taken to hospital.

 

