Woman hit by car in marked crosswalk this morning in Oak Bay

A driver was charged with failing to yeild after a woman was hit in a marked crosswalk this morning.
Police say a woman suffered serious injury to her leg, when hit by a vehicle this morning (Aug. 7) around 7:20 a.m. at Foul Bay and Leighton roads.
“Whether its texting, rolling stop signs or failing to yield at crosswalks, many drivers just don’t seem to understand the potential impact of their carelessness,” said Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties, Oak Bay Police Department. “These incidents are 100 per cent preventable.”
The woman was taken to hospital.
At 7:40 am, adult female pedestrian crossing in crosswalk at Foul Bay & Leighton was struck by car. Serious injury to her leg was sustained. She's currently in hospital. Driver charged: Failing to Yield MVA. pic.twitter.com/7P4KiLEGLi
— Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) August 7, 2018
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
