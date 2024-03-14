Woman murdered near UBC, 2 people arrested: IHIT

Homicide team says adult woman was found at residence on University Endowment Lands

B.C.’s police homicide team is investigating after a woman was murdered at a residence near the University of British Columbia.

The RCMP’s University Detachment was called to the building in the 5400-block of Shortcut Road, on the UBC Endowment Lands, at about 11:42 p.m. Wednesday night (March 13). They were told there was a woman in medical distress.

She succumbed to her injuries and two people who were found with her – a man and a woman – were arrested at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating the death as a murder. They say they are working to identify the woman, but believe she was an adult associated with the residence where they found her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT investigators.

Black Press Media has reached out to IHIT to confirm if the residence where the woman was found is UBC housing or not. The University Endowment Lands are located between Vancouver and the UBC campus. The area is an unincorporated community of nearly 4,000 people, including both students and non-students.

Shortcut Road, where she was found, is a short street, approximately 200 metres in length, with a couple of apartment towers.

