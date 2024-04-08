Woman stabs B.C. taxi driver with needle, steals cab

Driver released from hospital; woman also released pending Mission RCMP investigation

A woman allegedly stabbed a 61-year-old Abbotsford Mission Taxi driver with a needle and stole his cab in Mission on Friday night (April 5).

According to a Mission RCMP news release, the woman was detained and released pending further investigation.

Just before 11 p.m. on Kudo Drive, police say the woman reportedly stabbed the driver with a needle, sat in the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging the taxi driver a short distance. The woman was the sole passenger of the taxi.

The driver was taken to hospital for his injuries after going to a nearby residence for help. He has since been released from hospital.

Mounties discovered the taxi abandoned on Best Avenue near Cedar Street. RCMP restricted traffic in the area while a police dog searched for the woman. The dog picked up a track, leading to a residence on Kudo Drive where a woman was found.

Mission RCMP Cpl. Harrison Mohr said the incident was a senseless act of violence.

“Our officers are in the process of gathering additional evidence to help confirm the identity of the female,” Mohr said.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 8) explaining the difference between arrest and detention, Mission RCMP said officers only had reasonable grounds to suspect the woman was the offender and she was briefly detained to identify her and her clothing.

“There was no authority to hold her in custody beyond that,” the post reads. Mission RCMP ask residents in the area to check CCTV footage between 10:30 and 11:15 pm on Friday. Those with information are urged to contact the detachment at 604-826-7161.

READ MORE: Gunshots strike house, vehicles near Mission Sports Park