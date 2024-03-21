Woman struck and killed by pickup in mall parking lot in Nanaimo

Incident happened March 21 at Woodgrove Centre

A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a mall parking lot.

The incident happened shortly before 1:40 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in the Walmart parking lot at Woodgrove Centre in north Nanaimo.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the scene after an 80-year-old victim was struck by a pickup truck operated by a 21-year-old driver who remained at the scene and co-operated with police. The victim died at the scene.

According to an RCMP press release, investigators have ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors on the part of the driver.

RCMP collision analysts also responded to investigate and collect evidence and the B.C. Coroners Service has also been advised of the death.

The pickup truck involved has been seized and is expected to undergo a mechanical inspection.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking for anyone with eyewitness evidence and motorists with dash cam video to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2024-8703.

