Worker dies in undisclosed incident at northwest B.C. gold mine

Mining operations are currently shut down pending an investigations

There has been a fatality at Brucejack gold mine.

Newmont Corporation confirmed in a release yesterday that a member of their workforce died at the Brucejack site on December 20, 2023.

Operations at Brucejack are suspended until further notice and Newmont’s senior leadership is on-site to support relevant authorities to complete a full investigation into the incident, according to the post.

“Newmont will also complete an internal investigation and critical learnings will be embedded into our safety approach,” it said.

The operation will remain closed to allow a full investigation to be completed and a comprehensive re-start plan developed to support safe operations going forward.

Since Brucejack opened in 2017, this is the fourth work-related fatality recorded at the mine.

Newmont recently acquired Newcrest Mining, the previous owner of the mine.

