The worker was transported to hospital via BC Ambulance Med-Evac helicopter (Cole Schisler photo)

Worker hurt after falling through roof of Ladysmith gas station

Air ambulance lands nearby to transport patient

A worker has sustained serious injuries after falling through a roof of a gas station in Ladysmith.

According to reports from the scene, the fall happened at the Shell station on Esplanade Avenue and Buller Street on Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 11am to respond to reports of a fall near Esplanade Avenue and Buller Street in Ladysmith.

Three paramedic crews and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Paramedics cared for one patient before airlifting them to hospital in serious condition.

More to come.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Accidents

