Workers stack up latest supportive housing project in Victoria

The first modular units are installed for a BC Housing project at 1176 Yates St. in Victoria. (BC Housing/Facebook)

Removal of a rundown home is making way for new housing, as crane operators stack the latest modular home project in Victoria.

The province purchased the property at 1176 Yates St. last spring with a plan to provide permanent supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness. The site previously held a house declared dilapidated and unclean by Victoria council in 2019, after bylaw services sought remediation or demolition.

This week, crane operators starting lifting the modular units into place, stacking up about 40 new permanent homes.

Each unit includes a self-contained studio home with a private bathroom and kitchen. Residents will be provided support services such as meal programs, life and employment skills training, and health and wellness support services. The site will be operated by PHS Community Services Society (formerly Portland Hotel Society). PHS is a charitable non-profit with operations in Vancouver and Victoria, providing housing, healthcare, harm reduction and health promotion.

This new supportive housing is part of an ongoing commitment by the province, working with Victoria, to build housing solutions for those in need and is one of six new projects that will deliver more than 280 permanent supportive homes for people experiencing homelessness across the Capital Region.

Modular housing is partially built in a plant, shipped to a development site and placed on a foundation. Part of the building process involves craning, where parts of the modular building are moved into place. The crane work causes traffic delays and stoppages are expected on Yates.

