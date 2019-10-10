A World Mental Health Day event is happening at the Victoria Public Market on Thursday evenining. (Black Press File Photo)

World Mental Health Day event fills Victoria Public Market Thursday evening

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, with an event happening at the Victoria Public Market

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, as initiated by the World Federation for Mental Health in 1992.

According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one in five Canadians will experience mental illness or an addiction problems in any given year, and by the time Canadians reach 40, one in two will have or have had a mental illness.

To encourage discussion and exploration for self care and solutions, the Victoria Public Market hosts a World Mental Health Day event on Thursday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults

The event includes food, prizes, performances and dialogues, with this year’s theme being suicide prevention.

The event is hosted by Care-2-Share, a youth-led organization which advocates for mental health and substance use.

The event is free, but people can register online at eventbrite.ca.

Doors open for the event at 4:30 at 1701 Douglas St.

