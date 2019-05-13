Friends of the Earth Canada, represented by Ecojustice, have filed the application for the investigation, contending there are environmental and cost consequences associated with consumers believing and acting on the “flushability” claims. (Friends of the Earth Canada)

You flush me, you #FlushMeNot: Environmental network calls for investigation into flushable wipes

Campaign says “flushability” claims of single-use flushable wipes are false and misleading

A recent study out of Ryerson University has spurred an environmental network to ask for an investigation by the Competition Bureau into false and misleading claims made by the manufacturers of 23 flushable wipes.

Friends of the Earth Canada, represented by Ecojustice, have filed the application for the investigation, contending there are environmental and cost consequences associated with consumers believing and acting on the “flushability” claims.

“We’re asking the Competition Bureau to investigate and levy fines for false and misleading advertising in the amount of $230 million,” says Beatrice Olivastri, CEO of Friends of the Earth Canada. “Concerned and informed Canadians can make a difference by signing our petition and helping to develop the next list of products for testing by joining the #FlushMeNot campaign.”

Ryerson University’s Urban Water program published a report in March that claimed that all the wipe products they tested failed to meet internationally recognized criteria for flushability – including those wipes labelled as flushable. The study examined more than 101 products, and all items except toilet paper failed to pass tests for drain line clearance and disintegration.

RELATED: Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

The City of Victoria has experienced issues with wipes clogging the local sewer system.

“Even though the manufacturers of these products say they are flushable or disposable, they do not break-down like toilet paper and they have caused issues with the sewer system. We have seen them clog sewer pipes causing backups in homes and problems at our pumping stations,” said city spokesperson Bill Eisenhauer. “The only items that should be flushed down a toilet are human waste and toilet paper.”

Kimberly-Clark Corp., the company that manufactures Cottonelle products, one of the brands named in the application, say there are numerous inaccuracies in the report and that the Ryerson study doesn’t “reflect real world forensic studies of numerous municipalities (including NYC and London) which demonstrate that virtually all of the wipes persisting in the sewers are wipes not designed or marketed to be flushed, such as baby wipes, household wipes and cosmetic wipes.

Cottonelle claims that their flushable wipes use a unique and patented technology that allows them to hold together when wet in the package and during use, but immediately start to break down when flushed down a toilet.

“We absolutely recognize that ‘non flushable wipes’ being improperly flushed are a real problem for wastewater. Where we differ most strongly with some wastewater personnel is that we believe taking these products off the market would only worsen the problem. In other words, flushable wipes are the solution to the problem of wipes accumulating in sewers,” said Terry Balluck, media relations for Kimberly-Clark Corp.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

Just Posted

Langford’s Hannah Day tragically dies at nine years old after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Investigators continue to investigate death in Central Saanich

One person dead, two injured and one man in custody following Brentwood Bay incident

Canada finish strong at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series over the weekend, place fifth

Team loses in a close game against USA in the quarterfinals

Crooning rockabilly big band Petunia and the Vipers swing into Victoria

Petunia and the Vipers are bringing their unique rockabilly big band sound… Continue reading

Sidney’s free new parking lot aims to stimulate business and help squeezed workers

New lot boasts 167 new spaces and will ease two-hour shuffle

Soup fundraiser for Esquimalt fire victims good for the heart and soul

‘They came because they chose to make this that kind of community’

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Police ram stolen van, arrest suspect at gunpoint on Vancouver Island highway

Officers make arrest with guns drawn at Nanaimo Parkway and Mostar Road

Most Read