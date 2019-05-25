Young Canadians can travel coast to coast for less than $600

The VIA network allows young Canadian’s to travel coast to coast for less than $600 in 60 consecutive days.

A big right of passage for many recent graduates, high school or university, is a trip across Europe. The big appeal of the iconic backpacking trip is the ease of travel between countries thanks to the EU and the EuroRail.

Young Canadians now have that opportunity right in their own backyard with a new option from Via Rail offering unlimited travel across Canada for 60 consecutive days.

READ ALSO: BC Transit offers high school grads free bus rides

The Youth Summer Pass offers travellers, between the age of 12 to 25, the option to go coast to coast on the VIA network for less than $600.

READ ALSO: Village Block Party returns to Cook Street

Some perks of the EuroRail-like pass include free wifi on the trains, outlets to charge your gadgets and an increase in the baggage limit. Passengers can now bring two large bags of 50 pounds each so pack all the shoes you want.

The offer is valid for 60 consecutive days between May 1 and August 31, 2019.


