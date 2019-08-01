Aisha Strange was stuck by a Dodge Caravan while riding her Yamaha scooter to work on July 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Young woman struck in Saanich hit and run still in a coma

‘The results of this senseless act have been a nightmare,’ said Aisha Strange’s family and friends

Twenty-year-old Aisha Strange was on her way to her summer job just before 7 a.m. on the morning of July 15 when she was suddenly struck by a blue Dodge Caravan on McKenzie Avenue.

Saanich police were called to the scene near the McKenzie Avenue and Shelbourne Street intersection. According to the police, the blue Dodge Caravan was heading east on McKenzie Avenue and struck Strange while she was driving her grey Yamaha scooter. A grey Honda Civic was also struck by the Caravan shortly after.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan is being investigated for impaired driving.

READ ALSO: Saanich Police arrest driver after serious hit and run

The driver of the Caravan didn’t stop after colliding with the other vehicles but rather continued east until he eventually struck a telephone pole near the intersection of Larchwood Drive where he was then arrested.

Strange’s family said she sustained several broken bones and a traumatic brain injury in the incident.

“[This] will impact her short and long-term future in unknowable ways,” said the family in a written statement on Aug. 1.

Strange — who is described by family as vibrant, generous and funny — has been in a coma since the crash and, at this time, no one is sure when she will wake up. According to her family, doctors have said recovery will be a long process and that the side effects are unpredictable.

READ ALSO: Saanich police penalize 72-year-old for 'too many' distracted driving infractions

Her family noted she enjoyed her summer job working with “a diverse and special group of kids” and that she is a student at the University of Victoria where she studies political science and anthropology. Strange is also considering law school or teaching in the future, according to her family.

Strange’s parents live in Calgary but have been staying in Victoria to be with their daughter while she recovers.

“The community of people that Aisha touches in such positive ways are all suffering from this senseless act,” said her family. “The results of this senseless act have been a nightmare.”

Strange’s family has set up a Go Fund Me page for anyone interested in helping out with the costs of transportation, assisted living equipment and other expenses that the family will face during Strange’s recovery. The page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aishastrange-recovery.

