Students stage a school walkout and demonstrate at the B.C. Legislature on March 15 as part of the Strike 4 Climate protests. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Youth die-in, occupation party to be held in downtown Victoria as part of Global Climate Strike

Friday events kick off a week of action

Advocates are calling Friday the start of a historic week, as people from more than 150 countries around the world take to the streets, led by Greta Thunberg, to demand action from world leaders on the climate crisis.

The Global Climate Strike Week of Action begins Friday at 11 a.m. when students are expected to walk out of class, followed by a youth die-in at noon at the B.C. Legislature.

READ ALSO: Victoria teenager demands action of world leaders in face of climate crisis, pledges not to have children

In Victoria, Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island will be holding an intersection occupation party at Government and Belleville streets, between the Legislature building and the Empress Hotel, starting at 2 p.m. Friday, continuing until 10 p.m. — 11 hours of action for the 11 years scientists say we have left to drastically reduce greenhouse gas pollution.

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island is part of a movement that uses non-violent civil disobedience in an attempt to halt mass extinction and minimize the risk of social collapse. The group will be facilitating BC Transit bus access to the Legislature Exchange during the action.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria pipeline protestors host public forum to mobilize action

Friday’s actions mark the beginning of a week of various protests and rallies in support of the climate strike, leading up to Friday, Sept. 27 when a massive march and street party will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Legislature.

A week of action:

Friday, Sept. 20: Student Strike and Die-in, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature. Intersection Occupation Party, 2 to 10 p.m., beginning in front of the Victoria Tourist Information Centre, then moving to occupy Government and Belleville streets.

Monday, Sept. 23: Rally and Teach-in for Climate Justice, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Strike 4 Forests and Climate: A citizen’s picket from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, 525 Superior St.

Wednesday, Sept: 25: Divest Fest and Environmental Fair, noon until 4 p.m. at the University of Victoria Student Union Building.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Divest from TMX: Bank Card Cut-Up, noon until 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Douglas streets.

Friday, Sept. 27: Student walkouts at 11 a.m. followed by the Global Climate Strike — asking everyone to walk out of school or work for the afternoon — noon until 5 p.m. at the B.C. Legislature.


