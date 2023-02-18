Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Action needed on First Nations water inequality

My name is Mel and I am 11 years old. I attend Hillcrest Elementary, and my class has been learning about water inequality in First Nations communities around the world.

Justin Trudeau promised in 2015, that by May 2021 there would be an end to all long-term water advisories in all First Nations communities. It’s been two years, and he still hasn’t delivered. In the Neskantaga First Nation, (around the Thunder Bay area) there has been a boil water advisory since 1995. That’s 28 years. In Lytton, B.C., there is a Do Not Consume water advisory that has been going on since 2013.

Can you imagine what it must be like for those kids? They have lived their whole lives having to wait for water to be boiled or bought. What if you were in their shoes? They are in great danger. They need water. Clean, safe, filtered water. We need to take action. Even you can make an impact, by writing a letter to our prime minister. Tell your friends about the water crisis. These people living in horror need this. We need this!

You can write a letter to Justin Trudeau at 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, or go to https://canadians.org/action/first-nations-water/ to directly address him. Act now, and fast.

Mel Corcoran

Saanich

