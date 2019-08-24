LETTER: Bike lanes provide easy access to downtown

Re: Bike lanes hurt business. I disagree with both the summarized heading of the letter and the statement that “People on bicycles generally do not stop and go to the stores to buy…since they have no way of transporting them [the items] home.”

Since the creation of the dedicated bicycle lanes, and specifically because of them, I am now cycling downtown with the purpose of running errands, purchasing items and enjoying restaurants.

I transport items home by using a backpack and/or panniers.

I still do occasionally drive my car downtown, but I prefer to cycle and the bike lanes provide the easy access to do so.

Victoria Craig

Victoria

