Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Birdfeeders not needed in summer

Aside from a virus affecting birds now, I point out that feeding birds in summer is bad for their survival.

Young birds need to learn to forage for themselves before winter. Half of great blue herons die in their first winter, despite food being available in fields and ditches.

I have some tolerance for helping hummingbirds trying to winter over here, and the songbirds called robins when there is snow on the ground because they like worms. But do prevent squirrels raiding bird feeders.

Keith Sketchley

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Victoria council turns page on governance report

Just Posted

Victoria man Scott Graham has been missing in Spain since mid-July when he lost his phone, passport, and possibly his kidney-transplant medication. (Courtesy of Kaiza Graham)
Victoria man missing in Spain for weeks without phone, passport or vital medication

An Oak Bay Police Department (OBPD) car parked outside the office on Monterey Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Activist group deflates SUV tires in Victoria, Oak Bay

Island Health and the Eldercare Foundation have dedicated a statue and garden at the Summit to the late Dr. Tom Bailey. (Courtesy of the Eldercare Foundation)
Statue, garden dedicated to late Greater Victoria doctor

Arts and Music in the Gardens takes over the Horticulture Centre of the Pacific in Saanich on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Courtesy of Horticulture Centre of the Pacific)
Arts and Music in the Gardens returning to HCP in Saanich

Pop-up banner image