LETTER: Canada must be proactive to reduce emissions

Re: Converting waste to energy has tangible benefits. This letter is very true regarding the waste process and the great potential to achieve energy, but the rest of the letter must be pulling my leg.

A claim is made that we send very few plastic bags and Styrofoam into the ocean. I would suggest the letter writer take the time to join in a beach cleanup and actually see what humans do put into the ocean, as well as educate himself regarding the plastic accumulating in our ocean environment and the effect on animals living there.

ALSO READ: Bazan Bay beach cleanup nets plastic, tires and an Atlantic lobster

As well, recycling is a faint response to the deluge of plastic manufactured every year. Reducing the flow of this usually single-use plastic product would be a much greater help than present recycling efforts.

ALSO READ: CRD Board passes motion to look at banning single-use styrofoam

The old argument that Canada’s emissions don’t matter because other countries have greater emissions is laughable. I am reminded of the child who pees in the public pool and says that nobody will notice as it’s so diluted. Well, there are too many people peeing in this particular pool and the effects of too many emissions are becoming apparent. July 2019 was the hottest month ever since record keeping began.

It is high time we consider even our Canadian emissions as something to deal with proactively, and carbon taxes do that best, according to the majority of the world’s economists.

Dan Kells

North Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Marijuana’s risks don’t belong in Sidney

Just Posted

Oak Bay doctor the pulse of Island’s heart failure clinic

Dr. Elizabeth Swiggum has headed heart clinic for past 14 years

Annual study shows high satisfaction with B.C. post-secondary schools

Study also reveals men tend to dominate higher paying jobs in the trades

Pavement work to close Fort Rodd Hill

Historic site scheduled to be closed to public Sept. 3 to 6

Victoria Shamrocks shoot for the WLA title on home floor

Senoir lacrosse team takes on Maple Ridge in Colwood Sunday at 6 p.m.

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines Oak Bay dad accused of killing daughters

Andrew Berry is charged in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey in 2017

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Groups ready campaign to help young voters identify ‘fake news’ in election

The media literacy campaign to focus on identifying misinformation and suspicious sources online

Big rally in northern B.C. draws attention to continuing lumber crisis

Mayor Joan Atkinson says about 400 workers have been directly affected by the closure of the Canfor mill

Orangeville Northmen take Minto Cup at Langley Events Centre

Swept best-of-five series 3-0 over Victoria Shamrocks

Expanded support to help B.C. youth from care attend university still falling short

Inadequate support, limited awareness and eligibility restrictions some of the existing challenges

Ethnic media aim to help maintain boost in voting by new Canadians

Statistics Canada says new Canadians made up about one-fifth of the voting population in 2016

Dog attacked by river otters, Penticton owner says

Marie Fletcher says her dog was pulled underwater by four river otters in the Penticton Channel

POLL: Should there be a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers?

We’ve all heard them, and most likely cursed them under our breath.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read