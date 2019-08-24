LETTER: Canada must be proactive to reduce emissions

Re: Converting waste to energy has tangible benefits. This letter is very true regarding the waste process and the great potential to achieve energy, but the rest of the letter must be pulling my leg.

A claim is made that we send very few plastic bags and Styrofoam into the ocean. I would suggest the letter writer take the time to join in a beach cleanup and actually see what humans do put into the ocean, as well as educate himself regarding the plastic accumulating in our ocean environment and the effect on animals living there.

As well, recycling is a faint response to the deluge of plastic manufactured every year. Reducing the flow of this usually single-use plastic product would be a much greater help than present recycling efforts.

The old argument that Canada’s emissions don’t matter because other countries have greater emissions is laughable. I am reminded of the child who pees in the public pool and says that nobody will notice as it’s so diluted. Well, there are too many people peeing in this particular pool and the effects of too many emissions are becoming apparent. July 2019 was the hottest month ever since record keeping began.

It is high time we consider even our Canadian emissions as something to deal with proactively, and carbon taxes do that best, according to the majority of the world’s economists.

Dan Kells

North Saanich