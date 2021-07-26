Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Central Saanich losing its character

I am writing in support of the letter writer saying residents don’t want North Saanich to become an imitation of Langford, and to sadly warn her she is absolutely correct.

I am a resident of Central Saanich, and I can see that our municipality is already far down this road. Our council has sold its soul for increased tax revenue, and the municipality turns a blind eye to legitimate concerns, glaring infractions and both have turned their backs on the residents who have made this town great.

I encourage anyone to come take a drive down Buena Vista Road, and see what this municipality not only allows, but has the audacity to call a “single-family home.” You can also see many more examples around this once amazing and unique municipality.

Fight while you still can, there is time to save your municipality. Do not let this happen to you. Central Saanich is well on its way to becoming Langford, without the amenities, and twice the traffic congestion in a few short years.

Mike Shoesmith

Central Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Stop old-growth logging until plan in place

Just Posted

QThreadz co-founder Mady Harber runs a pop-up shop of their normally online upcycled, gender-inclusive clothing store in Royal Athletic Park. (Courtesy of Mady Harber)
Sliding-scale, upcycled and gender-inclusive: Victoria shop creates accessible retail space

The Victoria Fire Department responded to a commercial fire on Russell Street Saturday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
$400,000 in damages caused by fire in Victoria commercial building

A program that is by peers, for peers, will expand reach for those in need of mental health support. (Pexels)
Victoria peer-led program provides training to improve quality of mental health services

Passengers onboard WestJet flight 3185 July 21 from Vancouver to Victoria may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported on flight to Victoria