LETTER: Climate change is no picnic

Re: Don’t tax what is normal. Bob Broughton wants 100 per cent certainty before we choose to act on climate change. In his letter, he suggests that carbon emission fees (he calls them taxes) are pointless unless they come with the same precision in methods and results as an engineer designing a bridge.

READ ALSO: Youth activism pushes Central Saanich to declare ‘climate emergency’

Broughton’s concern for more certainty is understandable and important. However, if we demand complete certainty before we act, then no one would ever invest in the stock market, buy a house or plan a picnic. There comes a time when we stand to lose more by not acting than by going ahead, even if we can’t be entirely sure how it will work out.

The reality of global warming is becoming more and more clear. Take for example the especially rapid rate of climate warming in the north of Canada – that is exactly what the climate scientists have been predicting.

READ ALSO: Climate change activists hosting ‘die-in’ in downtown Victoria

The costs of global warming are mounting rapidly: insurance rates are going up, city storm sewer systems need expensive upgrades and forests are stressed by drought and disease.

READ ALSO: Top 10 Climate Change myths debunked

The costs of global warming will only get bigger and it is already inevitable for decades to come. The oceans control the Earth’s climate and the oceans take many years to warm up, like a very big pot of water on a stove after the heat is turned up.

By dumping greenhouse gases from the burning of fossil fuels into the atmosphere we have increased the amount of the sun’s heat that is absorbed by the oceans. And we are still turning up the heat by continuing to burn ever more fossil fuel.

Climate change will leave our lives impoverished in the long run. Uncertainty about the future is no longer a good reason to do nothing, that goes for acting on climate change as well as for planning a picnic.

It may rain on the picnic – but what would summer be without picnics?

Garth van der Kamp

Saanichton

Previous story
Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown
Next story
COLUMN: B.C. must find new ways to grow economy as housing market unfurls

Just Posted

Pacific FC looking for points on Saturday against Hamilton’s Forge FC

BC Transit offering special game day service routes for July 13 game

Sarah McLachlan in Saanich to play a concert at the Power To Be Nature Gala on July 12

‘It just feels really good to be able to give back,’ said the Canadian singer

When hospital becomes home: Victoria seven-year-old has spent a third of her life in hospital

Mother grateful for the care her daughter received at VGH Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Loss of music room at George Jay Elementary School hits sour note with PAC

Starting in September 2019 the music room will be converted into a classroom

Victoria senior sails past Tahiti on her journey to break world record

Jeanne Socrates is on track to be the oldest person to sail the world on a solo trip

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

By the numbers: New law centre serving B.C. region with highest rates of kids in care

Newly-opened Parents Legal Centre to serve Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Hardy

North Island saw five overdose deaths in two months, according to BC Coroner

Area has third highest rate, with 15 fatal illicit drug fatalities by May 31

Report highlights a growing and vibrant downtown

Jeff Bray Downtown Victoria Business Association For the past few years, there… Continue reading

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

Most Read