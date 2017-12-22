LETTER: Developers know the rules

Councillor Peter Wainwright did the right thing by focusing our attention on the proposed development on Beacon at 4th.

For those of us who don’t look at the applications for bylaw variances on a regular basis on the Town of Sidney website it would welcomed to have these projects advertised in the Peninsula News Review.

As for the project in question it would need a variance of height and parking spaces. With the current bylaws stating the maximum height on corners such as 4th and Beacon is 39.3 feet, the 58-foot height the developers is proposing is asking for way too much! The building currently under construction directly to the north of the proposed development is at five storeys, but that project got a variance for affordable rental units.

The proposed development at 4th and Beacon with so-called “attainable housing,” (for those with very deep pockets) would, as Councillor Barbara Fallot said, be the first project on the main street, and would be setting a precedent. The current bylaws allow for five and six-storey developments in the centre of the blocks, not on the corners.

As for the concerns that if not approved it would shut down development for 20 years, I don’t think so!

The developers know the rules when they purchase these properties and they always try to get a little “extra.” If they don’t develop the property because their height variance is turned down, so be it.

As for the variance of only providing 40 parking spots instead of the 44 spots required, by building to the existing bylaws that problem would be solved.

Dave Spencer

Sidney

Previous story
Editorial: Winter is here, take the time to drive safe
Next story
LETTER: Reader lets imagination run wild

Just Posted

Eleven-year-old Saanich girl underwent surgery, will be in coma for a week, says family

Leila Bui of Arbutus middle school still sedated at VGH

Woodwynn Farms participants crash MLA’s office

Olsen said politicians can’t overturn ALC decision

Plan ahead for busy holiday travel to and from Victoria

Parking spaces hard to come by at Victoria airport, BC Ferries filling up fast

Driver hits police officer, two other vehicles with stolen car in Esquimalt

Suspect sped away from scene, found quickly in nearby plaza

White Christmas likely for Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has release a special weather statement

Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa

Saanich girl hit by vehicle in an induced coma

Eleven-year-old Leila Bui has been sedated at hospital since Wednesday

School bus crashes near Shawnigan Lake

Both drivers were injured, and 12 students on the school bus were unharmed

Port Alberni mourns death of teen in tragic accident

Girl was on her way to ask about volunteering at SPCA when she died

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Drink and be merry: Holiday pours

An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday

B.C. company struggling to find employees

The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers

Vancouver Island man sentenced for sexual touching of a child

Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith

The very best of 2017 sports…

Some year huh? The Astros win the World Series for $30 million and Toronto the Grey Cup for $16K

Most Read