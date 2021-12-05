Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Don’t dump pickleball on Sidney’s doorstep

The article by Wolf Depner in the Nov. 25 edition of the Peninsula News Review suggests west Sidney’s Rotary Park would be a suitable location for an activity proven to be a source of significant noise pollution and an irritant for neighbors.

Mr. Depner’s assumption that this neighborhood’s “proximity to the airport and two busy roads” somehow makes it well suited for an outdoor pickleball facility is ridiculous and frankly offensive to citizens who live there. If North Saanich made a mistake by developing this facility in their quiet rural sanctuary, don’t attempt to placate the few privileged complainers by dumping it on Sidney’s doorstep.

Rick McCully

Sidney

Previous story
MLA REPORT: Legislature must come together to deal with climate crises

Just Posted

Pacific FC beat Forge FC for the first time in their history in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoffs. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pacific FC win Canadian Premier League title in shock upset

Indigenous individuals aged 15 to 24 make up more than one-sixth (almost 17 per cent) of Canada’s total Indigenous population. (Black Press Media File)
Youth make up 17 per cent of the Indigenous population in Greater Victoria

The West Shore RCMP is looking to double its restorative justice referrals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RMCP looking to double number of restorative justice cases it handles

Laurel Collins is the NDP MP for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
MP says throne speech leaves Victorians in the dark for a sustainable economy