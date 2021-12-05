LETTER: Don’t dump pickleball on Sidney’s doorstep

The article by Wolf Depner in the Nov. 25 edition of the Peninsula News Review suggests west Sidney’s Rotary Park would be a suitable location for an activity proven to be a source of significant noise pollution and an irritant for neighbors.

Mr. Depner’s assumption that this neighborhood’s “proximity to the airport and two busy roads” somehow makes it well suited for an outdoor pickleball facility is ridiculous and frankly offensive to citizens who live there. If North Saanich made a mistake by developing this facility in their quiet rural sanctuary, don’t attempt to placate the few privileged complainers by dumping it on Sidney’s doorstep.

Rick McCully

Sidney