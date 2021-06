So out at Fairy Creek, people old enough to know better show young people that it is moral to be violent as long as your emotions suggest your religion is correct?

No wonder there is so much violence, including Kick A Ginger Day in area schools, another attempt to push Jews into the sea, and attempts to kill police in Seattle.

Shame!

Keith Sketchley

Saanich



Letter to the Editor