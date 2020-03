Letter-writer sees the best and worst in people during CIVID-19 pandemic

Now is the time to pay it forward with gestures of patience, thoughtfulness, selflessness.

After one hour of errands, I saw the absolute best and worst in people. No wonder the bumper sticker exists: “The more people I meet, the more I love my dog.”

Carmen Neumann

Sooke



