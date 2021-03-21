Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Reduced speeds key to road safety

In light of a number of news stories about drivers having their vehicles impounded for travelling at excessive speeds through Saanich (see: Driver going 178 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fine, week-long impound), it’s clear that we must continue our work towards achieving Vision Zero, including reducing speed limits on residential streets to 30km/h.

Vision Zero is a road safety strategy that seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. A key component of Vision Zero is reducing speeds, particularly on residential streets where people and vehicles mix.

Right now, the default speed limit on residential roads in Saanich is 50 km/h, which is dangerously fast. Council has been pursuing a pilot project that would seek to reduce speed limits to 40km/h on streets without a continuous yellow centre line. This is progress, but it is ultimately a half measure that does not sufficiently prioritize the safety of all road users, and it will not be sufficient to achieve Vision Zero.

In a Nov. 2, 2020 letter to community associations, advisory committees and interested groups, Mayor Fred Haynes accurately noted that “research has shown that a pedestrian hit at 30 km/h has a 90 per cent chance of surviving, while at 50 km/h or greater, they have only a 20 per cent chance of surviving.” He further cited research from Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children that “found measurable safety gains after Toronto lowered speed limits from 40 km/h to 30 km/h on a number of residential streets, including a 28 per cent decrease in the number of collisions between pedestrians and motor vehicles and a 67 per cent decline in the number of fatal and serious injuries on streets with speed limit reductions.”

This is part of a robust and growing body of evidence that points towards 30 km/h being the optimal speed for residential streets. As Saanich goes to the effort of reducing speed limits, it should select the speed limit that is most likely to save lives and keep road users safe.

Teale Phelps Bondaroff

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Saanich turns a blind eye to dog owners

Just Posted

The Victoria Admirals U-13 hockey team is the 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup champion. (Facebook/Victoria Admirals)
Victoria Admirals win public’s hearts, capture 2021 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

Minor hockey team wins $100,000 for the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island

The late Hermann Nieweler, centre, founder of Hermann’s Jazz Club, poses with the Tom Vickery Trio on stage at the club (from left, Vickery at piano, Josh Dixon, Sean Drabbitt). Vickery and his current trio headline a March 31 show that is a fundraiser for the B.C./Yukon Kidney Foundation. Nieweler was a kidney transplant recipient in 2010. (Courtesy Hermann’s Jazz Club)
Kidney Month show at Hermann’s honours memory of Victoria jazz club owner

Tom Vickery Trio headlining fundraiser being livestreamed online March 31

Saanich council will decide the fate of a proposed 59-unit apartment building for Raymond Street South on March 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich council defers decision on controversial condo development after five-hour public hearing

Six-storey proposal on Raymond Street South opposed by neighbours rallying to preserve daycare

Construction is underway for the 1930-built bungalow at Monterey and Central roads in Oak Bay. It was lifted by Nickle Bros. and a new foundation is in already place. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Need a lift?

Oak Bay home gets a new foundation

Victoria police are searching for high-risk missing woman, Crystal Ross, who was last seen on March 12. (Photo courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: VicPD seek public’s help locating for high-risk missing woman

Crystal Ross, 38, last seen in Victoria March 12

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Taliesin the dog and O’Henry the mule are happy to pose for a photo with Zoe MacBean. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s wingnut dogs need love and training, too

The challenge of a spirited canine has long motivated Chemainus trainer

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

Most Read