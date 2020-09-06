LETTER: Saanich council out of order

As I enter my 25th year of attending Saanich council meetings, the 2018-2022 council holds the record for being inconsistent in regards to calling points of order.

For example, on Aug. 24 there were 18 members of the public that telephoned in on various agenda items. Mayor Fred Haynes interrupted eight speakers for infractions to the rules of order. However, neither Mayor Haynes nor any member of council called a point of order when Coun. Ned Taylor said “…I think the, uhm, the proposed EV infrastructure in this project is quite pathetic.” It should be noted that council removed the code of conduct from the Council Procedural Bylaw on Jan. 28, 2020. However, council is still governed by rules of the Community Charter.

Another incident at the same meeting warrants comment. Coun. Zac de Vries called a point of order twice on the CAO for interrupting him for allegedly going off topic, and by stating that “the CAO did not call “point of order.” What is most interesting, the manager of legislative services interrupted Mayor Haynes twice by saying “Mr. Mayor, sorry….” , and Coun. de Vries made no such call on that staff member. It should be noted that both the CAO and the manager of legislative services do consistently call “Mr. Mayor” and are recognized by the mayor.

I’m not saying points of order should not be called. I am just saying that points of order need to be consistently applied for good governance to take place.

Katherine Whitworth

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Sidney has taken pandemic seriously

Just Posted

MISSING: VicPD searching for high-risk missing 16-year-old last seen on Aug. 30

Ashley McKenzie described as Caucasian, 5’5” tall, with slim build and long brown hair

Man stabbed in Centennial Square Saturday evening: VicPD

One suspect described as part Caucasian man, with dreadlocks and a green shirt

Two drivers get cars impounded after speeding at 110km in rural area: Saanich police

Saanich Police Department completes first tweet-along Saturday night

FOUND: Saanich police locate missing teen with autism

VicPD officers reunite teen with family

Chuck that cigarette butt, and face a fine

Saanich police say mishandling of burning substance can cost up to $575 under Wildfire Act

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

Island family expects solar power to pay for itself

Residential systems only part of the business for Cumberland energy company Hakai

B.C. government upgrading highway lighting to LEDs on Vancouver Island

Province projects lower energy use and annual cost savings

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Charges stayed in fatal driving case north of Fanny Bay

Length of time in go to trial was a factor in B.C. Supreme Court decision

Most Read