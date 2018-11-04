LETTER: Saanich did the right thing by ticketing HarbourCats van

It’s about time. Applause to Saanich for stepping up and doing something about the van that has been stored in the Braefoot Parking lot for the past few years.

Contrary to the claims in the article, that parking lot is regularly full on evenings and weekends, as softball, soccer and lacrosse participants access the park. Neighbours have been more than patient with parking and traffic spilling over onto side streets. Dedicating a parking spot to a stored vehicle is not only an aggravating waste of space, but also a violation of Saanich Parks bylaws limiting overnight parking.

It is not enough that the Braefoot Community Association gets a rent-free building on municipal land and has for-profit businesses operating out of it (a quick check online shows the offices of Richardson Sport and its subsidiaries all located in the Braefoot building). Do we now have to offer public space to store the detritus of those businesses (a van, a trailer, numerous kayaks) ? What’s to stop any of us storing our junk in Braefoot Park too?

Given that they only run programs in the summer, one has to ask exactly why the BCA needs a vehicle stored at Braefoot 10 months of the year. If they have an occasional need, let them borrow the HarbourCats van at that point.

In the meantime, it’s time it moves back to its parking space downtown. And pay those tickets – they are are merely the downpayment on parking space rent owing to the municipality.

Carlos Eduardo

Saanich

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

Just Posted

Sooke RCMP reports no problems with driving high

Laws on pot-impaired driving remain hazy

Nat Geo Live explorer looks to inspire Royal Theatre audience

Mireya Mayor will share her experiences saving species from extinction

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Two Sunday morning fires keep Victoria firefighters busy

Both fires happened within an hour or so of each other

UPDATE: Weather statement over for western Vancouver Island

Gusts could reach up to 90 km/hr

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state

President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. troops to the Mexican border in response to the caravans

All-consuming midterm battles heat up as U.S. campaigns near the end

It will be a face-off between Democrats and Trump’s Republicans

Most Read