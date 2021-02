I find the salaries paid to the top local bureaucrats in Saanich rather offensive. One is paid $60,000 more than the premier of B.C. Saanich has to clean up their house. The Saanich police chief from two years ago was making $10,000 to $15,000 more than the premier does today to look after 181 officers and a few dozen other staff.

How I love being a taxpayer.

Dennis Bourne

Saanich