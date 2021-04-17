Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Saanich’s housing strategy leads to conflicting policies

As stated in its Housing Strategy Task Force Final Report (March 2021), which is available for public input until April 30, Saanich council has stated it’s looking at evidence-based solutions. However, after reading the actions proposed in the report and seeing physical results from recent council policy decisions, I wonder if council has accurate data for these purposes, and if so, if any council members have read it.

Much of this report focuses on housing affordability and proposes solutions on how to shoehorn more people into ever smaller spaces, although not yet as small as morgue body refrigerators, although some neighbourhoods might feel that way.

The report often cites increasing density throughout the municipality as a route to affordable housing. The recent move by Saanich council to allow up to six unrelated adults to live in one residence, was one such implementation. Now, in rental-prevalent areas, such as those around post-secondary institutions, despite many homes having long driveways and/or garages, roads around homes resemble parking lots.

Much of the proposed development in Saanich seems rooted in the idea that very few adults own cars. For example, not even one parking spot per unit has been allocated in the multi-family units being built around University Heights. This planning flies in the face of council’s claim it’s making evidence-based solutions given that as of 2017 half of all households in the CRD had at least one vehicle per household member represented (2017 CRD Origin Destination Household Travel Survey).

Implementing policies that create more vehicles parked on roads, many that lack sidewalks, directly conflicts with council’s other baby: creating walkable/bikeable communities. Indeed, this glut has resulted in council proposing 30 km/h zones citing human safety from vehicular traffic.

Before implementing more “solutions,” council really needs to recognize that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. It is possible to both work towards a better future while living in the world as it is.

Implementing the proposed solutions in the report will affect all Saanich residents. Given the short turnaround for feedback, let the municipality know your thoughts soon either via the survey (available at saanich.ca) or email.

Katherine Williams

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Bike lanes bring havoc

Just Posted

A tenant starter kit will help newly housed people transition from a survival mindset to a secure, safe place where they can start planning ahead. (Photo courtesy of Our Place)
Tenant starter kits help support people moving into long-term homes in Victoria

For the formerly homeless, it takes more than just the new address to transition

Sidney town crier Kenny Podmore delivers a proclamation honouring the late Prince Philip outside of city hall on April 17, the day of the Duke’s funeral. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Sidney)
Sidney, North Saanich honour the late Prince Philip with proclamation on Saturday

Sidney’s town crier delivered a proclamation for the Duke of Edinburgh outside of city hall

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 exposure at Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Esquimalt on April 12, 13 and 14. (Screenshot via Google Streetview)
COVID-19 exposure confirmed at K-12 French school in Esquimalt, Island Health reports

People at Ecole Victor-Brodeur may have been exposed April 12-14

The BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is asking for donation support as it prepares for its busiest season of the year. (Photo courtesy of BC SPCA)
Wild ARC looking for donations to care for yearly influx of vulnerable animals

Spring and summer are the southern Vancouver Island centre’s busiest time of the year

North Saanich Fire Department is looking for individuals interested in becoming volunteer firefighters who want to give back to the community and learn new skills while gaining personal confidence. (Submitted/District of North Saanich)
North Saanich actively recruiting volunteer firefighters

Department is searching for new recruits from now until the end of May

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: Lookout Lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

Pall Bearers carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh, followed by the Prince of Wales, left and Princess Anne, right, into St George’s Chapel for his funeral, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. (Danny Lawson/Pool via AP)
Trudeau announces $200K donation to Duke of Edinburgh award as Prince Philip laid to rest

A tribute to the late prince’s ‘remarkable life and his selfless service,’ the Prime Minister said Saturday

B.C. homeowners are being urged to take steps to prepare for the possibility of a flood by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground. (J.R. Rardon)
‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

Larger-than-normal melting snowpack poses a threat to the province as warmer weather touches down

Vancouver-based Doubleview Gold Corp. is developing claims in an area north of Telegraph Creek that occupies an important place in Tahltan oral histories, said Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
B.C. Indigenous nation opposes mineral exploration in culturally sensitive area

There’s “no way” the Tahltan would ever support a mine there, says Chad Norman Day, president of its central government

Stz’uminus Elder George Harris, Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone, and Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris opened the ceremony. (Cole Schisler photo)
Symbolic red dresses rehung along B.C. highway after vandals tore them down

Leaders from Stz’uminus First Nation and the Town of Ladysmith hung new dresses on Sat. April 17

A Western toadlet crosses the centre line of Elk View Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 26, 2010. A tunnel underneath the road has since been installed to help them migrate cross the road. Saturday, April 24 is Save the Frogs Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress File)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 18 to 24

Save the Frogs Day, Love Your Thighs Day and Scream Day are all coming up this week

The Attorney General’s Ministry says certain disputes may now be resolved through either a tribunal or the court system, pending its appeal of a B.C. Supreme Court decision that reduced the tribunal’s jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Court of Appeal grants partial stay in ruling on B.C. auto injuries

B.C. trial lawyers challenged legislation brought in to cap minor injury awards and move smaller court disputes to the Civil Resolution Tribunal

A vial of some of the first 500,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada secured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Canada’s 2nd blood clot confirmed in Alberta after AstraZeneca vaccine

The male patient, who is in his 60s, is said to be recovering

Valen a student of Coldstream Elementary writes advice for adults amid a pandemic.
‘We can get rid of COVID together’: B.C. kids share heartwarming advice

Elementary students share their wisdom to adults in unprecedented times

Most Read