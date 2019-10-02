LETTER: Trudeau’s green plan flawed

Promise contradicts narrative global warming is caused by human-made emissions, says letter-writer

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s election promise to plant two billion trees and tax carbon in his noble attempt to mitigate climate change has a serious flaw.

Surely, he must still be in the dark for not realizing that lowering atmospheric CO2 will slow the growth of those same trees and will at some point terminate the species.

Antarctic ice core readings indicate that at the end of the last glacial period, temperature began to rise 17,800 (plus/minus 300) years to present age and CO2 began to rise 17,000 (plus/minus 200) years to present age. That means that temperature increased first to melt the glaciers then CO2 increased 800 years later.

CO2 increased 76 parts per million over the 6,000-year period in four clearly distinguishable intervals. This contradicts the narrative that global warming is caused by human-made CO2 emissions.

Ken Ellinger

Sooke

