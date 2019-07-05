LETTER: Victoria shouldn’t become a playground for the rich

I read the article entitled Victoria International Marina celebrates grand opening and thought, why do newspapers use their journalists, capable of much better, to write boosterish pieces masquerading as news?

Modern-day ocean explorers? Ha, more like a bunch of preening, kitschy aristocrats with too much money, sipping champagne, eating canapes and attending eco-fashion shows to persuade themselves and others mesmerized by shiny objects that they care about the environment.

READ ALSO: Light wind sends half of Swiftsure yacht fleet back to shore early

Maybe they’ll leave a few bucks before they go so their sycophants will be happy. As they rev up their mega diesel yachts and head off to the next party, our own somebodies can look forward to the next batch of celebrities they can gush over.

The rest of us should take a moment and ask if this garish, polluting hobby is another example of our modest, family-oriented city becoming a playground for the super-rich moving elegantly from opulent yacht to luxury condo without a care in the world for us peons or the environment.

READ ALSO: Highest condo sale in Victoria fetches $10.79M

Michael Bloomfield

Victoria