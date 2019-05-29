LETTER: View Royal taking positive steps with affordable housing

I am advised that a leaflet regarding the now approved West Park Lane affordable housing project has been distributed throughout the Town of View Royal.

READ ALSO: View Royal council to consider 152-unit affordable housing proposal in upcoming meeting

Clearly it is healthy to have debate and differing opinions, however, information in the leaflet is factually incorrect. And, it is not alright to distribute factually incorrect information in an attempt to sway public opinion.

I urge all readers to seriously look at the claims made. Does anyone really think 152 rental units would pay 2.6 million in property taxes? This is one of the many gross exaggerations in the leaflet; the whole leaflet has been designed to make you think your property taxes will go up significantly if this project is approved. I want to assure residents this is not the case. This project will have no impact on your property tax bill, even if the DCC’s are ultimately waived.

The writers are firmly opposed to affordable housing on that site. While that is their prerogative good decisions are based on facts, not hyperbole.

I am proud that View Royal has approved this project and is attempting to facilitate affordable and rental housing in our town. The housing crisis is a regional one and multiple municipalities are working together to find solutions. I believe firmly that View Royal also needs to be working with the regional partners to offer solutions.

READ ALSO: More than 2,700 units of affordable homes underway in Greater Victoria

I am happy to discuss this issue with any resident if they like. My contact information in on the town’s website.

David Screech

Mayor Of View Royal.

