LETTER: Will Victoria council members use bike lanes?

Which members of Victoria city council will commit to regular bicycle commuting on Richardson Street, every day, for whatever reason or occasion, except when ice, snow or frost? If you want it, then use it.
Jim Grayson
Saanich
Which members of Victoria city council will commit to regular bicycle commuting on Richardson Street, every day, for whatever reason or occasion, except when ice, snow or frost? If you want it, then use it.
Jim Grayson
Saanich
Markets modified to comply with health restrictions
Cycling Without Aging Society resumes free rides to the less able
Willingness though varies by sociological group
Paul Archer teams with Belleville’s Watering Hole and Diner for patio project
Club has applied for an exemption to continue providing lower-cost products with higher doses
There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses
Members of the west coast nation were at Sutton Pass trying to turn people away
COVID variant cases have more than tripled on the Island in recent days
Rural, remote and First Nations communities face obstacles, province points out
2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol
Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks
Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York
‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured
Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1
Hundreds support family of well-known Oak Bay man after massive brain stem stroke
Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime
Three agents were associated with Engel and Volkers, one associated with RE/MAX
Police were notified about the dangerous driving
The promotion will see Canadians indulge without guilt… about the number in their bank account
Volunteers, campers say care tent is proof peer support works
Woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries