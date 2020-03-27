LETTERS: Ear buds a safety concern

I ride my bike down Dallas Road often. I was going to try the new bike/pedestrian path until I saw all the signs telling me it was not open. No bikes were allowed, as they are still working on it.

Maybe one of the reasons the pedestrians didn’t pay attention to a passing cyclist is because they can read the signs and weren’t expecting any bikes to come up behind them. Just another example of a cyclist thinking that signs designed to keep people safe don’t apply to them.

This should be a reminder for everyone, cyclists included, that we all have to be more respectful and pay more attention to all those around us. I have seen many, many cyclists with ear buds…this is not just a pedestrian problem.

Mark Carlow

Victoria

