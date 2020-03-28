LETTERS: Mount Tolmie Community Association grateful for support

On behalf of the Mount Tolmie Community Association (MTCA) I wish to thank owner Keith Campbell and all the staff at 1550’s Pub Style Restaurant, plus our board and volunteers for their wonderful support of a community event that we held on March 1.

Over 75 residents of all ages, including young families, attended this wonderful community gathering. In addition to building community we were also able to raise awareness of the importance of community associations, sign up several new members and recruit volunteers.

Thank you for being part of our special community by joining the MTCA and attending events. Visit MTCA.ca to keep up to date.

Marlene Davie

Saanich