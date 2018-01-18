Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

The latest challenge taking over the internet falls into the category of “what is the stupidest thing a human being could do?”

Viral internet memes and challenges predate the ice bucket challenge, though that is the best-known. Most, however, don’t have the distinction of helping to raise money for a good cause.

Most are just plain stupid. Some are dangerous. The cinnamon challenge — where the challenger tries to hold a tablespoon in their mouth — falls into both categories. Anyone who has ever baked with cinnamon knows just how powerful even a little bit of it is.

Cinnamon is tasty, but who wants to end up inhaling enough cinnamon to burn your airways?

The Tide Pod challenge, gaining popularity over the last week or so, tops them all for being dangerous and just amazingly stupid. The goal here is to hold one of the detergent capsules in your mouth and bite into it.

The results are predictable. After all, this is not only soap — remember the threat of having your mouth washed out with soap? — but an extremely concentrated and chemical form of it.

Tide Pods are, as Proctor & Gamble is desperately pointing out right now, not meant to be used for anything other than washing your clothes.

It’s not children under 10 that are trying this out. They know better. It’s teens, young adults and even more sadly older adults, out to try and prove how tough they are by attempting to win a Darwin Award.

More like prove what an idiot they are.

The ice bucket challenge proved how powerful a viral meme can be. So, here’s our challenge: instead of proving your lack of individuality and intelligence, film yourself being a good human being. A random act of kindness would qualify as would volunteering, building something or anything that contributes to a better society.

And borrowing from a new campaign by some secondary school students, here’s an appropriate hashtag: #bekindchallenge

We dare you.

Steve Kidd is the senior reporter with the Penticton Western News.

Previous story
COLUMN: Health care in Saanich North and the Islands
Next story
Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Just Posted

Woodwynn Farms to be shut down and sold

The rehabilitation program at Woodwynn Farms is being shut down. According to… Continue reading

Langford loses bid to host Amazon HQ2

Mayor hopes to attract more tech jobs to city

Whooping cough detected in Claremont student

15 Greater Victoria schools have been informed of a student with pertussis since September

VIDEO: Protesters chain doors shut at DFO office in Saanich

Fish farm protesters removed from Commerce Circle for a second time

Pedestrian in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck in View Royal

Incident closed Island Highway for several hours Wednesday night

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Late charge in Portland sees Victoria collect third straight WHL win

Matthew Phillips leads the way with three-point night in 4-2 win, Giants up next

UPDATE: Hold-and-secure lifted after Nanaimo RCMP locate student who threatened self-harm

Eight schools were under hold-and-secure orders after possible threat Thursday, Jan. 18

Most Read