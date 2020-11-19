PHOTOS: Sooke’s spectacular sunset sights

Whiffin Spit in a blaze of glory. (Pete Knight) A view taken through an Vancouver Island First Nations glass etching.The etching is by Bill Helin, a well known Tsimshian First Nations artist. The Sooke Basin is in the background. (Parvez Kumar) Otter Point sunset. (Richard Ashton) Autumn sunset overlooking the Sooke Hills. (Tracy Knight)

Sooke residents love their sunsets.

If you’ve looked up toward the horizon at day’s end recently, chances are you’ve seen the breathtaking sunsets that have been splashing vibrant colors across the Sooke sky. (Granted, rainy days may dampen things on a few days)

People from across the region have been stopping to stare, cameras in hand, to capture the spectacular sights. Here are more of your pictures.

To submit a photo to the Sooke News Mirror, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke