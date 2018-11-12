Alex Newhook maintains point lead after the first game of the new year against the Capitals.

BCHL’ers on NHL Central Scouting player’s to watch list

The list includes seven current BCHL skaters

Seven BCHL players are listed on the National Hockey League Central Scouting updated player’s to watch list.

On Monday, NHL Central Scouting released the list as a prelude to the 2019 NHL draft. The list includes seven current BCHL skaters, the same as the initial list released in October.

Central Scouting grades the draft prospects into three categories: A (first-round candidates), B (second or third-round candidates) and C (fourth, fifth or sixth-round candidates).

The 2017-18 Canadian Junior Hockey League rookie of the year, Alex Newhook (Victoria Grizzlies), is the top-ranked BCHL player with an A grade.

Related: Around the BCHL — Newhook zooming to the top

Newhook currently leads all BCHL players in points with 35 (12 goals and 23 assists) in 23 games.

Receiving B grades are Massimo Rizzo (Penticton Vees) and Layton Ahac (Prince George Spruce Kings).

Related: Rizzo named captain of the Vees

After missing a good chunk of the beginning of the season due to injury, Rizzo has eight assists in six games since his return on Oct. 27. Ahac has registered 13 assists in 23 games.

BCHL’ers with C grades include Harrison Blaisdell (Chilliwack Chiefs), Ethan Leyh (Langley Rivermen), Alex Swetlikoff (Vernon Vipers) and Alexander Campbell (Victoria Grizzlies).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

Just Posted

Team Canada athlete pens open letter to City of Victoria about Crystal Pool

Karmen McNamara says an extended closure of the recreation facility would be ‘devastating’

Victoria’s Wild ARC facility welcomes new roof thanks to a rush of donations

The animal rehabilitation centre was in desperate need of repairs after 21 years

Victoria’s vacancy rate predicted to rise above one per cent

Rental rates will continue to rise, despite more availability

Victoria brewery re-brands again after cryptic new logo failed

Vancouver Island Brewing said goodbye to its confusing hexagon logo

UPDATE: VicPD investigate serious collision between motorcycle and pedestrian in downtown Victoria

Police cordoned off area around Pandora and Douglas

VIDEO: Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee dies

Marvel co-creator was well-known for making cameo appearances in superhero movies

BCHL’ers on NHL Central Scouting player’s to watch list

The list includes seven current BCHL skaters

B.C. health care payroll tax approved, takes effect Jan. 1

Employers calculating cost, including property taxes increases

Nunavut urges new plan to deal with too many polar bears

Territory recommends a proposal that contradicts much of conventional scientific thinking

Shelter struggles: Landlord takes over rental unit whenever visiting B.C. town

Renter’s story highlights how hard it is to find accommodation in Revelstoke

Lack of public response threatens B.C. referendum credibility

Of the few who have voted, poll finds most rejected proportional representation

Tentative deal reached in NHL concussion lawsuit

More than 100 former players accused the league of failing to better prevent head trauma

Grim search for more fire victims; 31 dead across California

More than 8,000 firefighters battled wildfires that scorched at least 1,040 square kilometres

Politicians need to do better on social media, Trudeau says

Prime minister suggests at conference in Paris some are trying to use technology to polarize voters

Most Read